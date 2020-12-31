Colebrook Road in Lancaster County closed due to vehicle crash

Lancaster

SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Susquehanna Regional Police have closed Colebrook Road in East Donegal Township for a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian.

According to police, Colebrook Road between Carmany road and Donegal Springs Road is closed until further notice, and drivers are urged to find an alternate route until the crash is cleared.

