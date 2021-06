LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology in Lancaster has reversed its decision to require students to get the COVID-19 vaccine for the fall semester.

According to the school, the changes comes after the House and Senate passed a bill that would block the state, counties, municipalities and schools from requiring proof of vaccination. It would also block the creation of vaccine passports.

The governor, however, has threatened a veto.