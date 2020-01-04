Fire in Columbia that killed mom, toddler ruled accidental

COLUMBIA, Pa. (WHTM) — State police have ruled the fire at a rowhome that killed a woman and her toddler accidental.

The fire at a rowhome at South Second and Union streets started after a trash can on top of the stove caught fire, police said.

Cami Combs, 20 and her 2-year-old daughter, Callie Jo Flowers, were sleeping on the second floor when the fire started and were overcome by smoke.

Columbia Fire Chief Douglas Kemmerly said the rowhome had smoke detectors but none sounded.

One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene. The second was transported to the hospital and died, Kemmerly said.

Two dogs also died.