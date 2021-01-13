Columbia Borough man charged for harassment and making terroristic threats

Lancaster
Posted: / Updated:

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from Columbia Borough was arrested Saturday evening when he threatened to kill victims in their sleep as he held up a knife.

47-year-old Paul Clark was taken into custody by the Columbia Borough Police Department after his victims told police that Clark had thrown one of them across the room.

Clark was arrested and charged with Harassment and making terroristic threats.

