Columbia Borough PD issues missing juvenile report for Lancaster Co. teen

Lancaster

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBIA, Pa. (WHTM) — On Thursday evening, the Columbia Borough Police Department issued a missing juvenile report for 14-year-old Serenity Ellis of Lancaster County.

Ellis was last seen on Thursday around 2 p.m.

According to the Columbia Borough PD, she is approximately 5’10” and has green eyes, with multicolored shoulder-length hair that is currently pink. Ellis also has a lower lip piercing.

Anyone with knowledge of Ellis’ whereabouts or information about the missing juvenile is asked to contact the Columbia Borough Police Department at 717-684-7735 or text LANCS to 847411.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos

More Local

Don't Miss