Columbia Borough PD issues missing juvenile report for Lancaster Co. teen

COLUMBIA, Pa. (WHTM) — On Thursday evening, the Columbia Borough Police Department issued a missing juvenile report for 14-year-old Serenity Ellis of Lancaster County.

Ellis was last seen on Thursday around 2 p.m.

According to the Columbia Borough PD, she is approximately 5’10” and has green eyes, with multicolored shoulder-length hair that is currently pink. Ellis also has a lower lip piercing.

Anyone with knowledge of Ellis’ whereabouts or information about the missing juvenile is asked to contact the Columbia Borough Police Department at 717-684-7735 or text LANCS to 847411.