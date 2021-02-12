Columbia Borough PD issues missing juvenile report for teenager

COLUMBIA BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) — On Friday evening, the Columbia Borough Police Department issued a missing juvenile report for 17-year-old Jasmine Ober.

Ober was last seen on Monday around the 200 block of Malt Ave. It is unknown where she may have went.

According to the Columbia Borough PD, she was last seen wearing blue jeans, a thing dark jacket, and white sneakers.

Anyone with knowledge of Ober’s whereabouts or information about her is asked to contact the Columbia Borough Police Department at 717-684-7735 or submit a tip here.