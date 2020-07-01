Columbia Borough teen has been missing for over a week

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Columbia Borough Police Department is looking for a 19-year-old girl who has been missing for over a week.

Police say Chyenne Rivera left her home in the 100 block of North 4th Street sometime after 5 a.m. last Monday, June 22, and has not returned.

Rivera is approximately 5’4″, weights about 110 lbs, has brown hair with red highlights, and hazel eyes.

Anyone who has information about Rivera’s whereabouts should contact the Columbia Borough Police Department at 717-684-7735 or text LANCS to 847411.

