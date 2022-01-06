Columbia Borough to offer free COVID-19 testing

COLUMBIA, Pa. (WHTM) — Columbia Borough, Lancaster County, is holding free COVID-19 testing beginning on Saturday, Jan. 8.

The testing will be held at the Wagon Werks Apartments Community Room located at 920 Plane Street in Columbia, Lancaster County between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. The testing is available for anyone ages two and up.

There is no need to sign up ahead of time, and masks will be required at the facility.

