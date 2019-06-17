Columbia bridge going dark for annual mayfly invasion

COLUMBIA, Pa. (WHTM) — A bridge over the Susquehanna River is going dark for the annual mayfly invasion.

Columbia police said the lights on the Route 462 bridge between Columbia and Wrightsville will be turned off, effective immediately, until further notice.

The insects typically swarm the lights on the bridge, also known as the Veteran’s Memorial Bridge, and the dead mayflies make the roadway slippery.

Dead mayflies were blamed for several crashes before authorities began turning off the lights a few years ago.

The lights will likely remain off over the next few weeks.

Walkers and cyclists who use the bridge should use lights and wear reflective clothing.