LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Columbia man is accused of carjacking a woman who was struck on the head and knocked from the moving vehicle as she tried to stop him.

Lancaster police have a warrant for 18-year-old Lamont Rogers, charging him with three felony counts: robbery of a motor vehicle, aggravated assault, and theft.

Rogers approached the woman Thursday afternoon in the 600 block of East Frederick Street. He asked her for directions then suddenly grabbed her keys as she was preparing to pick up a passenger who required assistance, police said in a news release.

Rogers began to drive off in a 2015 Subaru Outback when the woman jumped in the front passenger seat to stop him. He punched her head with a closed fist, causing her to fall from the open passenger door, police said.

The woman sustained minor injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The car has not been recovered.