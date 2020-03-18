Columbia man connected to violent robberies at local stores

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A Columbia man was connected to a pair of violent robberies at local stores when police found evidence in a dumpster outside his work, according to testimony at a preliminary hearing.

Timothy D. Jenkins, 52, was ordered Tuesday to be tried on felony counts of robbery and related charges after detectives testified about robberies at two Turkey Hill stores.

On January 5 the Turkey Hill at 342 Chestnut Street in Columbia was targeted first then about 40 minutes later, the Turkey Hill at 1199 Prospect Road was robbed.

Assistant District Attorney Travis Anderson presented testimony at the hearings that Jenkins displayed a knife during both robberies, assaulted the clerks and knocked them to the floor.

Police used surveillance video, information about the getaway vehicle, and found clothing and a wig worn during the robberies in a dumpster.

Jenkins remains at Lancaster County Prison on $500,000 bail.