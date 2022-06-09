COLUMBIA, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from Columbia, Lancaster County was convicted of drug delivery resulting in death, possession of fentanyl and methamphetamine with intent to deliver, and criminal use of a communication facility in Lancaster County Court on Wednesday, June 8.

According to a release from the Lancaster District Attorney’s office, a jury found 47-year-old Jeffrey Shackelford of the 500 block of Goldfinch Road guilty of all of the felony offenses after a three-day trial.

The charges stemmed after the execution of a search warrant back in August of 2021 for Shackleford’s home. Officials uncovered 87 grams of methamphetamine, 15 grams of fentanyl, marijuana, scales, packaging materials, and $7,930 in cash. Police say a majority of the drugs were seized from a “Pik-Nik” brand potato-stick can.

According to the testimony and evidence presented at the trial, the drugs and cash were also hidden in various areas throughout the residence, with the cash being hidden behind a picture frame in the bathroom.

The fentanyl was divided into 240 bags. Assistant District Attorney Christopher Miller said that what was packaged to sell and be delivered could kill everyone in the courtroom, in the hallway, and more. Fentanyl is 80 to 200 times more potent than heroin.

One month later, in September 2021, Shackelford was charged with drug delivery resulting in death and criminal use of a communication facility after it was discovered he sold a mixture of fentanyl/heroin/tramadol and also cocaine to a victim who overdosed and died as a result.

ADA Miller presented text messages between Shackleford and the victim exchanged on April 13, 2021. In one of the text messages, the victim asked how to use the drugs and Shackelford responded “Crush it”.

Manheim Township Police responded to a residence on Hollywood Drive that same day at 4:54 a.m. for a report of a cardiac arrest. The victim was transported to Lancaster General Hospital where they were pronounced deceased.

The defense argued that Shackelford did not know the heroin was cut with fentanyl and that the drugs may have not killed the victim if it wasn’t.

“He gets not one iota of credit for not knowing what was in these chemicals,” ADA Miller responded in his closing argument. “He put those drugs into [the victim’s] hands knowing what they may do to [the victim]. He is directly responsible for delivering the drugs that resulted in [the victim’s] death.”

The jury deliberated for two hours before returning the verdict. Shackelford remains in the Lancaster County Prison for sentencing. His bail has been revoked.