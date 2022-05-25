MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Tyler J. Wilson, who has been charged with the killing of a man back in March of this year had his preliminary hearing on Tuesday, May 25.

According to the Lancaster District Attorney’s Office, the evidence presented at the hearing was enough to hold the charges over Wilson, after he shot and killed 25-year-old Jatavis Scott on March 19 at Club Twenty3 located in Manheim Township.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news, and sports alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

Wilson will face a count each of criminal homicide, prohibited possession of a firearm, carrying a firearm without a license, and eight counts of recklessly endangering another person. Wilson has a previous Felony conviction which makes him ineligible to possess or carry a firearm, according to police.

According to testimony, an altercation between Wilson and Scott began inside the club. Security was able to move the incident to the parking lot. Both parties eventually separated before Wilson and his group followed Scott.

Wilson and Scott fought again, were broken up for a moment, and then nearly reconvened before the shots were fired. All the people involved dispersed and Scott collapsed near Eden Road

The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office ruled Scott’s cause of death as a gunshot wound to the chest and manner as a homicide. A Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas Judge has not yet been assigned to the case.