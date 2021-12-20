Columbia man found guilty and sentenced for rape

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Columbia man has been convicted and sentenced up to 60 years in prison with lifetime sex offender registration for a rape case involving two children, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

Edwin Davis was found guilty in June 2021 for raping and having unlawful contact with minors in March 2018.

Police were originally called to the 100 block of South 2nd Street for a report of sex offenses. The caller said they saw a 13-year-old running from the scene and said they were raped. They also saw Davis adjusting his pants’ waistband behind the bushes of the area.

The DA’s office says Davis then texted a 12-year-old in an attempt to obtain lewd pictures and lure them out of their home after the rape happened.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

Davis did not know the victims and got their phone numbers after walking past them that day. Both victims identified the attacker and the clothes he was wearing to police.

Police found Davis close to the victim’s home and he was placed into custody.

Davis was sentenced to 6-and-a-half to 20 years each for rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, and unlawful contact with a minor, totaling a consecutive sentence of 19-and-a-half to 60 years in prison.

“You are a repeat offender and sexually violent predator,” Lancaster County Judge Donald Totaro said in a statement via CrimeWatch. “The defendant is an extreme danger to society and incarceration is warranted to protect public safety.”

“He talked to [the victims], communicated with them and then violently attacked them,” Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Ponessa said. “The victims have to deal with what the defendant did for the rest of their lives. This is every parent’s worst nightmare for their child to run into a stranger like him.”