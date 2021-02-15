Columbia man killed after car strikes concrete bridge, police investigating cause

COLUMBIA, Pa. (WHTM) — The Columbia Borough Police are investigating the cause of a fatal car crash that took place on Route 441 and Rotary Ave early Monday morning.

Police say 37-year-old Jason Brock of Columbia was killed after his car struck a concrete bridge abutment and caught fire.

A passerby subsequently pulled Brock from the vehicle prior to police arrival.

Brock was later pronounced deceased at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation and any witnesses are asked to contact Ofc. Brent M. Keyser at the Columbia Borough Police Department, 717-684-7735 or submit b clicking here.