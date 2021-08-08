Columbia Police investigating Saturday shooting at a party

COLUMBIA, Pa. (WHTM) — Columbia Police are investigating a Saturday night shooting involving a 21-year-old male who says he was attending a large party advertised on social media.

Police say they were notified by the local hospital of a man who had a gunshot wound to the leg. When questioned, the York resident said he was at a large party or event advertised on social media. He told police they exited at the Columbia exit and drove into the downtown at a large building.

The victim said he and another man got into an argument that ended with a gun being pulled and the victim was shot in the leg. He’s been treated and released from the hospital.

Police say there were no “shots fired” calls made, and they’re asking the public for information.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call Columbia Police at (717) 684-7735 or send tips to Lancaster County Crimestoppers by texting LANCS to 847411.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to abc27 News on-air and online for the latest.