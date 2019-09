COLUMBIA, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Lancaster County are asking for help to locate a 16-year-old runaway.

Hailey Bostic ran away from home after an argument with family members. She was last seen at her home around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, Columbia police said.

Bostic is 5’2″ tall and weighs about 125 pounds. She has a tattoo of a rose on her left hand and was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and black/white sweatpants.

Anyone with information should call Columbia police at 717-684-7735 or 911.