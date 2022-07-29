COLUMBIA, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Columbia, Lancaster County are looking for the person they say damaged a passenger train car.

According to police, on Thursday, July 28 at 6:25 p.m., officers were notified by the Columbia/Reading Railroad that an RDC passenger rail car had been damaged overnight.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

The railroad company claimed that someone has thrown bricks and rocks at the train car which broke all the windows of the rail car. The cost of the damage is estimated to be $800.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is encouraged to contact the Columbia Borough Police Department at 717-684-7735 or by texting “LANCS” to 847411.