Columbia Police searching for robbery suspect

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Columbia Borough Police are searching for a robbery suspect who stole money from a business on the first block of North 4th Street in Lancaster County on Oct. 25 around 12:45 p.m.

Police say the suspect was wearing a black “Rick and Morty” hoodie, dark-colored pants and red sneakers. The employee questioned also said the suspect was also wearing a black mask with mesh covering over his eyes, which was surrounded by blue tape.

They say the suspect appeared to have a gun in his sweatshirt and told the cashier to give him all the money in their drawer. The suspect then ran away with about $163.

Anyone with information is asked to call Columbia Borough Police Department at (717) 684-7735 or by texting LANCS to 847411.