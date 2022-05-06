LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Columbia Borough Police Department continues to search for Kayden Cowles who was last seen on Thursday in the 600 block of Walnut Street. The department is asking residents to check their camera systems as well as outbuildings, boats, RVs, and unlocked vehicles on their property.

Cowles is 13-years-old and is described to be 4’11” and 92 pounds. He has blonde hair and green eyes and was last seen wearing a yellow Columbia baseball shirt with the number 10 on the back and gray baseball-style pants.

Courtesy of Columbia Borough Police Department

As of Friday morning, police continue to search for Cowles. If anyone has seen Cowles or knows his whereabouts, contact the Columbia Borough Police Department at 717-684-7735 or text LANCS to 847411.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.