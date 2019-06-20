Columbia police seek tips in shots-fired incident

COLUMBIA, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are asking for help to identify a suspect in a shots-fired incident Wednesday evening.

Columbia police released photos of a white SUV, believed to be a Ford Explorer, that was involved in the incident at the intersection of South Fourth Street and Avenue J around 7:40 p.m.

Someone exited the SUV and apparently pointed a handgun at a person walking in the 300 Block of Avenue J. The person walking initially retreated, then fired multiple rounds toward the first individual, police said.

Both people fled the area and have not contacted authorities. Police have not received any reports of any persons being struck by gunfire.

A home in the 100 Block of South Fourth Street was struck by gunfire. It is not known if any bullets struck the SUV.

Anyone with information should call Columbia police at 717-684-7735.