Columbia police seek tips on park vandalism

COLUMBIA, Pa. (WHTM) - Lancaster Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information on acts of vandalism at a Columbia park.

Someone shattered a basketball backboard and damaged a picnic table at Makle Park. Police believe the damage occurred during the overnight hours between Friday night and Saturday morning.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

Anyone with information should call Columbia police at 717-684-7735 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-1913, or text LANCS and a message to 847411.

Callers do not have to give their names.