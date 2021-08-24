Comcast announces expansion, brings connection to residential homes and businesses in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A network expansion is coming from Comcast as of Tuesday, August 24, in order to bring gigabit broadband to its service area in Sullivan County. According to the press release, it is already planning or construction phases of additional investments in five Pennsylvania counties, including Lancaster.

The expansion will connect nearly 3,400 rural homes and businesses in total.

“I applaud Comcast and their investment in Sullivan County,” State Senator Gene Yaw said. “These past 18 months have been difficult for everyone, but especially for those living in rural areas that lack broadband service, and who were expected to learn and work from their homes. I appreciate Comcast’s commitment to closing the digital divide in Sullivan County and addressing the needs of our unserved and underserved residents.”

According to the release, Comcast will expand its network to pass 185 homes and businesses in Colerain Township in Lancaster County by Fall 2022. Residential customers in these areas will be able to use Xfinity’s full suite of internet products.