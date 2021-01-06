Comcast expands to Northern Lancaster County, construction set to finish in 2021

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WHTM) — On Wednesday Comcast announced it has completed a majority of the construction to expand its network in Lancaster County, giving residents and businesses a new choice for video, internet, mobile, voice and home security and automation services

The rest of the construction in the boroughs of Ephrata, Lititz and Akron and the townships of Ephrata, West Earl and Warwick is expected to be complete in 2021, reaching new addresses every month.

“Lititz welcomes Comcast to our community. The services that Comcast provides will give our residents and businesses additional choices for how to best meet their communications needs,” said Lititz Mayor Timothy R. Snyder.