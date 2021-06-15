Comcast to bring free WiFi to hundreds of low-income students and families in Lancaster

FILE – This Feb. 11, 2011, file photo, shows the Comcast logo on one of the company’s vehicles, in Pittsburgh. Comcast plans to sell some cable systems to competitor Charter Communications Inc., to help Comcasts acquisition of Time Warner Cable clear regulatory hurdles, the company announced Monday, April 28, 2014. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

LANCASTER, Pa, (WHTM) — Comcast announced plans Tuesday that could bring free WiFi to hundreds of low-income students in Lancaster County, aiding in distance learning and online homework.

The company says the initiative helping underserved communities complements its Internet Essentials program, which since 2011, has connected approximately 44,000 people in Lancaster County.

“The COVID-19 crisis continues to put many low-income students at risk of being left behind,” said Lisa Birmingham, Vice President of External and Government Affairs for Comcast’s Keystone Region. “We hope these Lift Zones will help those students.”

Comcast says it plans to equip Tec Centro, the Lancaster Recreation Center, the Boys & Girls Club’s Sherman & Kathryn Hill Clubhouse and Jack Walker Clubhouse, the YWCA of Lancaster, and the Emerald Foundation Community Campus with the WiFi systems.

The announcement also coincides with the companies recent $1 billion commitment over the next 10 years to help further close the digital divide providing more low-income students and families the tools and resources necessary to succeed in a digital world.

“We are excited that Comcast will be providing robust WiFi at several locations in the City of Lancaster to support residents and students alike in getting online,” said Mayor Danene Sorace. “We know that access to reliable Internet is critical and the Lift Zones will link access with so many other resources – job training, homework support, and more.”

News delivered to your inbox: subscribe to abc27’s daily newsletter

Community organizers, like Carlos Graupera who is the CEO of the Spanish American Civic Association, say the initiative will greatly benefit students.

“We are so grateful that Comcast Lift Zone has become available to us,” said Graupera. “The Comcast Lift Zone will be located in our organization’s workforce development center and will be used extensively to aid our students with after school programs and college preparation studies.”