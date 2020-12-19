Community First Fund in Lancaster set to receive $10 million donation

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A local nonprofit in Lancaster will benefit from a billionaire’s donation.

Community First Fund, a financial institution that provides loans to businesses and community developers in Pennsylvania, says it will get $10 million from Mackenzie Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

The non-profit, which started in Lancaster, says at least half of Scott’s donation will remain in the Midstate.

They plan on using the money to launch a credit union geared toward helping families below the poverty line.

According to Daniel Betancourt, president and CEO of Community First Fund, this opportunity will help underprivileged families build wealth.

“We know the number one way poor families build wealth is through home ownership, and that’s going to be the major focus of the credit union,” Betancourt said.

In addition to the credit union, Community First Fund says they’ll also use the generous donation to understand what causes economic disparities in communities of color and on an economic justice fund.