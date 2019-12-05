Community organizations host holiday dinner for refugees

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Mat rolled out, arms opened wide. Lancaster proved once more tonight it’s welcoming city status for refugees.

Community organizations had a holiday dinner for refugees from all over the world.

“I’d like to think that if I was in another country for the first time that someone would do this for me, to extend a hand of welcome, to serve a meal, to just be a friendly face in a time when you’re kind of new to everything.” Joel Henry, Building Character General manager said.

That new kid label doesn’t always feel great, but for these refugees, there is so much more ahead than what they’ve left behind.

Emmanuel and Christopher: “It’s quieter. It’s peaceful.”

A good life made better with community support and embracing new things.

“A lot of the food they haven’t seen before. they’ve never had turkey or green beans,” Henry said.

They know what happy feels like because they’ve seen pain. Emmanuel’s father died in the Haitian earthquake in 2010. he left in 2014, and he isn’t looking back.

Emmanuel and Christopher “I don’t want to go back to Haiti. There’s too much danger. There’s too much bad stuff happening there.”

He says a lot of people don’t understand refugees.

Emmanuel and Christopher: “We come because some people are dying over there, and people don’t want to die. they just want to live.”

He’s found his life in Lancaster, with his four siblings and mothers. It’s families like these that keep Henry motivated to give a little of himself and his business each holiday season.

“To see these kids receive gloves and to be so excited about it, was just like — you know, humbling for me because I take so much for granted,” Henry said.

The event was made possible by building character, a 70-merchant marketplace in downtown Lancaster and church world services Lancaster. Several area restaurants also donated dishes.