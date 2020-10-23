Lancaster Community & Police Working Group to present Strategic Plan to City Council

Lancaster
Posted: / Updated:

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — On Tuesday, Oct. 27, the City of Lancaster’s Community and Police Working Group will present a Strategic Plan to the virtual City Council meeting.

The strategic plan, consisting of four main areas, will present recommendations to advocate for Lancaster’s black, brown, and other marginalized communities.

Specifically, the Community and Police Working Group’s plan will clarify the role of their organization, develop stronger race relations within the Lancaster City community, provide recommendations to the Bureau of Police hiring practices, and build relationships through community engagement efforts.

Residents who wish to make a public comment can join the virtual meeting, which is set to begin at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 27. The meeting will be streamed live, and instructions on how to join the Zoom call are available at www.cityoflancasterpa.com/city-council.

TOP STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos

More Local

Don't Miss