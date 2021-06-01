Conestoga Elementary students celebrate charitable donation with domino fall

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — “Cheerios” to students at Conestoga Elementary in Lancaster County for a job well done.

They capped off a fundraiser with a cereal box domino fall. The kids collected 372 boxes of cereal over the past four weeks as a charitable event to replace all the others they missed out on because of the pandemic.

The cereal box collection was a hit on all grade levels.

“Everyday they’re checking with me, the little kids who can’t read three digit numbers are asking me what the total is, they’re walking by the total board in the lobby, so they’ve been really pumped and looking forward to today,” Conestoga Elementary Reading Specialist Beth Corl said.

On Wednesday the school will deliver the cereal to a pair of local food banks.