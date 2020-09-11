Conestoga Valley High School closing for 1 week due to COVID-19

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Conestoga Valley High School is closing for one week due to three confirmed cases and one probable case of COVID-19, says Superintendent Dr. Dave Zuilkoski.

The school will be closed effective Saturday, September 12 through Monday, September 21.

Contact tracing was conducting after the students tested positive, and the school district found that the cases originated at a gathering outside of the school.

The PA Department of Health and the PA Department of Education recommends that schools with two to four positive cases should close for 5 to 7 days.

Teachers will continue to report to the High School and provide virtual instruction to students.

Any individuals who were found to been in contact with the affected students have been a notified to quarantine.