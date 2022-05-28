KIRKWOOD, Pa. (WHTM) — A brief tornado has been confirmed to have touched down in southeastern Lancaster County during severe weather that impacted the Midstate on Friday, May 27.

The National Weather Service conducted a storm survey on Saturday, May 28 in the area of Kirkwood, located in Lancaster County.

The preliminary results of the survey said that a tornado touched down around 2:11 p.m. in the area of Kirkwood in eastern Lancaster County. The tornado caused extensive damage to several buildings in the area.

The report also stated that the tornado was estimated to have winds of 105 miles per hour, which would make it an EF-1 Tornado. The report did not say if there were injuries associated with the storm, and more information would be released in the coming days.