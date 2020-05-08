Congressman calls for additional funding, testing at long-term care facilities

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker says Pennsylvania made a mistake when it chose to prioritize hospitals over nursing homes at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

The congressman is now pushing the state to do more and help those who are considered vulnerable to COVID-19.

“In speaking with some of those on the front lines at these nursing home and long-term care facilities and they need additional PPE (personal protective equipment), they need additional testing,” Smucker told ABC27 News.

He said from a federal level, the government is getting money to long term care facilities. Smucker also notes that 80% of the COVID-19 deaths in Pennsylvania have occurred at the facilities.

“We have increased the funding through medicare and through Medicaid reimbursement,” he said.

Smucker is making his push to help the facilities despite the fact 75% of long-term care facilities across Pennsylvania not having a single case of the virus. “We have to focus on every nursing home to ensure there is not the initial contact and if there is a case that it doesn’t continue to spread.”

From a state level, Adam Marles, who represents hundreds for nursing homes statewide as president and CEO of LeadingAge PA, said they asked Gov. Wolf for $290 million for a COVID-19 response two months ago.

“So far we’ve received no funding from the state of Pennsylvania in nursing facilities or any other adult facility,” Marles said. “There is no testing so we have asymptomatic people that may be spreading the virus.”

Nate Wardle, a spokesman from the State Department of Health, told ABC27 News that they have made 1,700 shipments of personal protective equipment and that more is on the way.

Wardle also said they’re looking at options for large scale testing at the facilities.