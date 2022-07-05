The Nittany Lion statue was installed at Penn State Health Lancaster Medical Center on Wednesday, June 29, 2022.

EAST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Construction of the new 132 bed Penn State Health Lancaster Medical Center in East Hempfield Township is complete and will begin welcoming patients this fall.

Work on Lancaster Medical Center began in May 2020 and brought hundreds of well-paying jobs to the area. Construction was officially completed on June 10. Penn State Health partnered with Oak Tree Development Group, Barton Malow Alexander and HKS Architects on this project and sourced many key services and materials from Lancaster County businesses. Teams of local contractors worked safely throughout the pandemic to keep construction of the hospital on schedule.

“We are committed to providing the Lancaster community with world-class primary, specialty and acute care, closer to home where it’s most convenient for them,” said Joe Frank, Penn State Health East Region hospital president.

The 341,000-square-foot, six-story acute care medical center includes 132 private inpatient beds, an emergency department, various specialty inpatient services, including a cardiac catheterization lab, labor and delivery and complete medical and surgical capabilities. It also has an attached medical office building for physician practices and outpatient services.

Hiring is underway, with opportunities listed on the Lancaster Medical Center careers website. The new medical center will eventually employ nearly 1,000 employees at full occupancy.

The health system’s commitment to Lancaster County families also includes the new Penn State Health Children’s Lancaster Pediatric Center.