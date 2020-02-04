Convicted felon sought on gun charge, fake registration stash

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Authorities are looking for a man they say failed to appear in court last week when he was convicted of illegally possessing a firearm.

Clifford Colon Ortiz, 36, of Bensalem, has another trial pending in a forgery case. State police found a stash of fake registration stickers and plates during an undercover operation in 2018, the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office said.

Authorities say Ortiz has prior convictions for burglary, robbery and firearms crimes that make it illegal for him to have a gun. They said a .40-caliber pistol was found during the undercover operation.

Anyone with information on Ortiz’s whereabouts is asked to call their local police department or submit a tip on the district attorney’s website.