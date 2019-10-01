Convicted heroin dealer arrested months after his trial

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster man who failed to show up for a trial where he was found guilty of dealing heroin has been arrested after months on the lam.

Angel “Fly” Galarza Sr., 62, was captured Friday in Philadelphia. He appeared in court Monday to hear his sentence will be 8 to 40 years in prison, the district attorney’s office said.

Galarza posted bail after he was arrested in 2017 for having 1,260 bags of heroin in a vehicle, storage unit, and safety deposit box. Three months earlier, police seized 84 bags of fentanyl-laced heroin that Galarza had near Park City Center.

A bench warrant was issued for his arrest when Galarza was a no-show at his trial in April. He also failed to appear at his sentencing hearing in July.

Authorities said Galarza apparently had changed his appearance, including his hair color and style, and was using an alias with the last name of Brown.

