Convicted sex offender gets more prison for having child pornography

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A central Pennsylvania man convicted for sexual assault years ago is going back to prison for possessing child pornography.

Eldon King, 61, of Gordonville, will serve 12.5 to 25 years in prison, in accordance with a plea agreement, the Lancaster County district attorney’s office said.

King was sentenced in 1994 to seven to 20 years for sexual abuse of a Lancaster County child.

Police found more than 1,700 lewd images on his laptop computer last year after a search warrant on his apartment in East Lampeter Township.

King pleaded guilty to felony counts of possessing child pornography and criminal use of a communication facility.

Get breaking news, weather, and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.