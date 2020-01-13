Convicted thief will serve up to four years for stealing from vehicles in Lancaster County

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A convicted thief will serve up to four years in prison and seven years under supervision for stealing from numerous vehicles in three Lancaster County municipalities.

The Lancaster County district attorney’s office said Jesse Forry, 40, pleaded guilty to counts of theft from a motor vehicle and access device fraud, and a count of felony burglary, regarding the spree in April and May 2019.

At sentencing Wednesday, Forry blamed a gambling addiction for the spree, bringing a counselor to court to speak about the addiction.

Judge Knisely sentenced Forry to one and a half to four years in prison, followed by seven years of probation after noting Forry’s extensive criminal history.

Assistant District Attorney Mark Fetterman countered Forry’s request for a “second chance,” saying it would be more like an “eighth chance,” considering Forry’s number of prior convictions.

The DA’s office says Forry stole cash, credit and debit cards, and other items from at least 10 vehicles in East Donegal Township, Mount Joy Borough and Mount Joy Township.

Forry used the stolen cards for thousands of dollars in lottery tickets, PayPal account deposits, gas, and numerous items from Wal-Mart.