Conviction, sentence will stand for man guilty of trafficking women in Lancaster County

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The first human trafficking trial conviction in Lancaster County history will stand, the Pennsylvania Superior Court recently ordered.

In 2018, a jury found Dominic O. Roach guilty of two felony counts of trafficking women from New Jersey to Lancaster County and related felony and misdemeanor offenses.

Roach filed for relief from his conviction and 18-to-36-year prison sentence and was denied.

Assistant District Attorney Karen Mansfield argued that Roach was involved in “modern-day slavery,” taking advantage of two women who were addicted to drugs.

According to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office, it was the first trial in Lancaster County on charges of trafficking in individuals and involuntary servitude.

The jury determined Roach, 39, trafficked the women to Lancaster County where they performed sex acts for money with Roach profiting from the payments. The women were paid primarily in drugs.

Roach spent more than $26,000 on hotels, most on and around Lincoln Highway East, according to trial testimony.

The DA’s office says in his request for relief, Roach argued that the sentencing judge did not consider his “rehabilitative needs,” and that the impact on the victims did not “warrant such a harsh sentence.”

The state court denied those claims and affirmed the conviction.