LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Cooling centers will be open for seniors in Lancaster County during an incoming heatwave.

The following Cooling Center locations are open Tuesday, July 19 – Friday, July 22, 2022, during the hours indicated below:

Lancaster County Locations

· Columbia Senior Center, Columbia United Methodist Church, 510 Walnut Street, Columbia, 7:30 AM-2:45 PM Ph: 717-684-4850

· Elizabethtown Area Senior Center, 70 South Poplar Street, Elizabethtown, 8:30 AM- 4:00 p.m. Ph: 717-367-7984

· Lititz Senior Center, Lititz United Methodist Church, 201 East Market Street, Lititz, Wednesday and Thursday only 8:30 AM-2:00 PM Ph: 717-626-2800

· Millersville Senior Center, St. Paul Lutheran Church, 222 N. George St. Millersville Tuesday and Wednesday only 7:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Ph: 717-871-9600

· Next Gen Senior Center, 184 South Lime Street, Quarryville, 8:00 AM- 4PM Ph: 717-786-4770

Lancaster City Locations

· SACA Senior Center, 545 Pershing Avenue, Lancaster 8:00 AM-3:30 PM Ph: 717-295-7989

· Lancaster Rec Senior Center, 525 Fairview Avenue, Lancaster 8:30 AM-5:00 PM Ph: 717-399-7671

According to abc27 meteorologist Brett Thackara, highs will shoot back into the low to mid-90s by Tuesday and stay there through the end of the week. Temperatures are expected to top out at 95 with four consecutive days forecasted to hit 94.