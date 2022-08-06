SADSBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The coroner has been called to the scene of a crash in Sadsbury Township, Lancaster county on Saturday afternoon.

According to county officials, the crash occurred at around 1:30 p.m. in the area of Strasburg Road and Hidden Hollow Drive in the township.

Lancaster County Online Dispatch has confirmed that this accident involved entrapment.

No word on how many people have died, or the condition of any other people that may have been involved in the crash at this time.