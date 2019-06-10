2 die in East Cocalico crash

ADAMSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) -- Two people died in a single-vehicle crash in East Cocalico Township late Sunday.

Police said a driver failed to negotiate a curve in the first block of East Swartzville Road and collided with a fence and large tree around 11:45 p.m.

The 53-year-old male driver and his 29-year-old female passenger died. Their names were not immediately released.

Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash, police said.

The roadway was closed for several hours.