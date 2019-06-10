Lancaster

2 die in East Cocalico crash

Posted: Jun 10, 2019 03:47 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 12:16 PM EDT

ADAMSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) -- Two people died in a single-vehicle crash in East Cocalico Township late Sunday.

Police said a driver failed to negotiate a curve in the first block of East Swartzville Road and collided with a fence and large tree around 11:45 p.m. 

The 53-year-old male driver and his 29-year-old female passenger died. Their names were not immediately released.

Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash, police said.

The roadway was closed for several hours.

Lawmaker introduces bill to update state archives
Lawmaker introduces bill to update state archives

Lawmaker introduces bill to update state archives

