Could former Pa. Education Secretary have a role in the Biden Presidency?

LANCASTER, Pa (WHTM) – Could the man who recently served as the Pennsylvania Secretary of Education have a big role for the man who is about to live on Pennsylvania Avenue?

Earlier this week Pedro Rivera was named to President-elect Joe Biden’s transition team to help with education.

Rivera first became a familiar name to the midstate when he was named the Superintendent for the School District of Lancaster prior to serving as the Pennsylvania Education Secretary.

“Pedro Rivera has all of the credentials necessary to provide the kind of advice that a new president needs in education,” Mark Singel, a former Democratic Lieutenant Governor of Pennsylvania, said.

Singel helped with transitions as a former Lieutentant Governor in Pennsylvania. He said as Pennsylvania’s previous education secretary Rivera would be a good fit for the Biden-Harris ticket.

“Pedro Rivera got very high remarks for that particular department,” Singel said. “He was creative and innovative.”

Rivera currently serves at the President for Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology in Lancaster County.

ABC27 News reached out to Thaddeus Stevens for this story, but they directed all questions to the Biden-Harris transition team. Administrators for the transition team said Rivera would be unable to comment on this story.

Abe Amoros worked with Rivera on the Penn State Board of Trustees.

Amoros said if Biden wants something with a knowledge of what all schools face, Rivera would be an “A plus” candidate.

“Pedro Rivera would be a welcome addition as an advocate for public education and what it’s capable of doing in terms of serving all students,” Amoros said. “Whether they’re in an urban environment, or whether they’re in a rural environment.”