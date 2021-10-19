Could the bystander who intervened in the Park City Center shooting be charged?

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — New details about Sunday’s shooting at Park City Center, and just two days after the incident, police are revealing more about what happened.

However, an armed bystander used his gun to deter a suspect in the shooting incident but the big question remains, what’s the likelihood the bystander is actually charged?

Signs at Park City Center show guns are not allowed on the property

Officers say the bystander who shot the suspect was legally carrying his concealed firearm.

Lancaster Bureau of Police says they’ve been working to piece together what happened with Sunday’s shooting.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

“It was traumatic to anyone who was injured, and it can be traumatic to the community. Now they have to decide if they believe it is safe to go to the mall,” Glenn Stoltzfus said.

An armed bystander intervened possibly preventing further violence.

But could he be charged?

Midstate attorney Joshua Prince who specializes in firearms-related cases says he doesn’t see any criminal liability based on what we know right now.

However, Prince says others could be at fault.

“One needs to be cognizant of the fact that the mall may be liable for everyone who is injured there, for their failure to provide sufficient enough security on their premises,” Prince said.

Prince says the bystander could be charged with trespassing or be banned from the mall. Authorities say it’s up to the Lancaster County DA to charge the bystander. Prince believes that wouldn’t be a good idea.

“All of our district attorneys are elected officials and I don’t believe that the electorate there in Lancaster County would be supportive of prosecuting someone even for a summary offense where they protected the lives of countless individuals,” Prince said.

Our news team asked Lancaster County District Attorney Heather Adams if the bystander will be charged so far we have not heard a response.