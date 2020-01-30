Couple charged with animal cruelty in horse’s death

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster County couple is charged with animal cruelty after authorities say a horse died from being neglected and starved.

Kenneth Breneman, 64, and Jean Breneman, 63, of West Donegal Township, are each charged with felony aggravated cruelty and misdemeanor counts of cruelty and neglect.

The district attorney’s office said the horse, named Champ, fell outside the couple’s home on Dec. 13. Passers-by called the police, and a veterinarian responded and determined nothing could be done. The horse was euthanized.

A necropsy revealed the horse died of emaciation and also had a severe dental disease and other conditions.

One of the misdemeanor counts alleges the couple also neglected a goat found at the home. The SPCA took the goat for veterinary care.

Kenneth and Jean Breneman were arraigned before a district judge and released on $250,000 unsecured bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 26.