Court denies new sentence for convicted rapist who picked woman at random

Lancaster

Robert Pitt

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A state prison inmate serving up to 30 years for raping a woman at random in Lancaster will not get a new sentence, a Pennsylvania appeals court has ruled.

Robert R. Pitt, 23, claimed the sentencing court failed to consider his remorse, his achievement of a high school diploma, and that he was under the influence of a controlled substance when he beat and raped the woman before stealing her phone.

Pennsylvania Superior Court denied his request, finding his sentence of 11 to 30 years appropriate.

Authorities said Pitt was a week from his 18th birthday when he approached a woman sitting on a porch on South Duke Street and attacked her in August 2014.

