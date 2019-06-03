Court denies new trial for killer who appealed over tattoo testimony Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Matthew Morales [ + - ] Video

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) -- A Pennsylvania court has denied a new trial for a man serving a life sentence for a fatal drive-by shooting, ruling that testimony about his tattoo was fair game.

Mathew S. Morales, 29, was convicted in 2016 of first-degree murder for shooting Xavier Garriga in Manheim Township.

Morales claimed his trial lawyer should have objected to certain pieces of testimony, particularly about Morales’ tattoo that reads “Respect Few Fear None.” Additionally, Morales said the prosecution referred to the tattoo again during closing arguments in an attempt to inflame the passions of the jury.

Superior Court found the claim lacked merit because the prosecutor’s comment was fair based on the evidence presented and was offered to rebut Morales’s credibility.

Garriga, 25, was shot and killed as he walked in the 800 block of New Holland Avenue on June 21, 2014. Authorities said prior to the shooting, Morales and Garriga had exchanged words at a convenience store over a Jesus medallion Morales was wearing.