Court denies relief to 4 convicted of Christmas beating at bar

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) -- A Pennsylvania appeals court says four men convicted of beating a man unconscious outside a Lancaster bar on Christmas morning 2015 do not deserve lesser sentences or new trials.

Superior Court denied requests for relief from Anthony Maglietta, the former owner of Molly’s Pub, and three co-defendants: Raymond Lee III, Joshua J. Ellis and Alexander Rodriguez-Cruz, the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office said.

Maglietta argued the sentencing judge treated him harsher than his co-defendants because he owned the bar, and because when he showed police surveillance video from bar cameras, he fast-forwarded past the assault.

The court found Maglietta's fast-forwarding of the video showed a lack of remorse and was appropriately considered by the sentencing judge. He was not treated harsher because he owned the bar, the court said.

Maglietta is serving 5.5 to 11 years for the attack on the 30-year-old man outside the pub on East Chestnut Street.

Lee, Ellis, and Rodriguez-Cruz all claimed their sentences are too harsh. Lee, 42, is serving to 10 to 20 years, and Ellis, 35, was sentenced to 5 to 10 years in prison. Rodriguez-Cruz, 29, is serving 4.5 to 10 years.