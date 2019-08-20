Court keeps death sentence in mother, daughter killings

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has found no reason to overturn the conviction of a Lancaster County man sentenced to death for fatally stabbing a woman and her teenage daughter.

The state’s highest court this week granted no relief to Leeton Thomas regarding the 2015 killings in East Drumore Township.

Thomas was convicted of two counts of first-degree murder and related charges for killing 44-year-old Lisa Scheetz and her 16-year-old daughter.

A jury also convicted his of attempted homicide for nearly killing Scheetz’s then-15-year-old daughter. She testified at trial and identified Thomas as the killer.

Prosecutors say he broke into the women’s home and attacked them because they were potential witnesses in his pending child sexual assault trial.