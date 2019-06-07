Court: Man deserves prison term for Christmas beating at Lancaster bar

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A Pennsylvania court says a Lancaster man deserves the sentence he’s serving for brutally beating a man outside a Lancaster bar on Christmas morning in 2015.

Alexander Rodriguez-Cruz argued his sentence of 4.5 to 10 years for aggravated assault and conspiracy is too harsh. He claimed he only threw one punch and therefore committed only a simple assault.

Superior Court ruled, based on testimony, that Rodriguez-Cruz did nothing to stop the attack and delivered the “final punch” to the victim’s face. The court found the sentence is appropriate.

Rodriguez-Cruz and three others are serving prison time for punching the kicking a 30-year-old man outside Molly’s Pub on East Chestnut Street until the victim was unconscious.

