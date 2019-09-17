Court: No new trial for man convicted of beating, sexually assaulting woman

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania appeals court has denied a new trial for an East Petersburg man serving up to 27 years in prison for beating and sexually assaulting a woman.

The state Superior Court ruled that William Lawrence’s challenges to his 2017 trial conviction are without merit.

Lawrence, 37, is serving 10.5 to 27 years for beating and sexually assaulting her at her Manheim Township home in 2016.

He claimed jurors should not have heard the woman’s statements to a neighbor. The woman, as she ran away from Lawrence, told the neighbor that Lawrence raped her and tried to kill her.

Lawrence also argued his conviction went against the evidence. The court pointed to trial evidence that showed he tried to persuade the woman to drop the court case.